ISLAMABAD - Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson, on Tuesday opened an exhibition of photographs from the 1992 Cricket World Cup played in Australia.

“1992 was a tournament of firsts, the first World Cup played in Australia, the first appearance of coloured kit, white balls and night cricket, and most importantly, the first World Cup collected by Pakistan,” Adamson said and added: “This wonderful exhibition of photos by Iqbal Munir captures the ecstasy of the Pakistani players during that victory over the English.”

Adamson noted that although Australia and Pakistan were fierce competitors on the field, cricket was a unifying passion for the two countries. “Every summer, more than a million Australians play the game, and you see the same enthusiasm here in Pakistan. On every street, in every open space, youngsters are out hitting the ball, grabbing a wicket, being part of the team,” she said.

“Pakistan has produced some of the game’s true champions: Imran Khan, the best of skippers; Shahid Afridi, who hit more sixes than anyone else in One-Day Internationals; Sarfraz Nawaz, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, who pioneered reverse swing,” she said.