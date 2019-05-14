Share:

ISLAMABAD -Prime Minister’s focal person on polio eradication programme Babar Bin Atta on Tuesday was appointed to assist Special Assistant to the PM on National Health Services on tobacco control.

Earlier, Babar Bin Atta was running the polio eradication programme in the country as the PM’s focal person.

Officials at ministry of NHS said that Babr Bin Atta’s work on polio was appreciated by the PM and new head on the ministry of NHS Dr Zafar Mirza.

The notification said that “The Prime Minister has seen and is pleased to desire that Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication shall assist Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and coordination on all relevant matters (advocacy and communication) related to tobacco control”.

