Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A 10-foot wide breach occurred in Kabirawala distributary of Gogera Branch Canal near Pirmahal here on Monday night.

Farmers told The Nation that it was initially a five feet breach which later rose to 10 feet. They said that crops, spread over vast area in Chak 765/GB, were inundated due to breach in the canal. They said that they, with the help of Irrigation Department officials, plugged the breach after hectic efforts of several hours. Faisalabad Irrigation Department chief engineer ordered a probe to detect the cause of the breach.