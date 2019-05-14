Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority during its anti-encroachment drive has removed illegal encroachments done by Centaurus Mall on Tuesday and cleared the right of way of the southern service road of Sector F-8.

The operation was carried out by CDA with the help of district administration in which heavy machinery of Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) directorate and other formations was utilized.

Centaurus Mall is an iconic project of the capital but there are several wrongdoings on its part besides the continuous encroachments. Centaurus Mall was using a 27 feet by 1250 feet wide strip of land of the ‘right-of-way’ of the southern service road of Sector F-8 and 73 feet by 1250 feet wide strip of ‘right-of- way’ of Jinnah Avenue in addition to establishment of illegal car parking on an adjacent state land from day first.

However, in 2017, the city managers in an unprecedented move had carried out an operation in which hundreds of illegal residential rooms and offices were demolished and state land worth of billions was vacated from the illegal occupation of the Centaurs Mall. With the passage of time, the mall management was again erecting the fences around the state land which are being used as the car parking to encroach it but city managers in an operation successfully foiled this move.

Meanwhile, in view of the hearing of Supreme Court of Pakistan, instructions were passed by the Chairman CDA to expedite the anti-encroachment activities and directed to ensure that this land is not encroached in future.

The D.G works was tasked to ensure that violations on right of ways should be cleared within 48 hours. In this context major roads such as Margalla road, Nazimuddin road, IJP road should be carried out from Wednesday. Anti-encroachment in Right of Way of Rawat G.T Road and Tarnol area should also be executed expeditiously. Similarly violations outside plot lines are to be removed as well and in this context people have been issued public notices repeatedly. The CDA will continue the anti-encroachment operations at Margalla foothills as well as other parts of Islamabad. In this regard, Directorate of Municipal Administration under the MCI is being informed to withdraw any permission issued without prior approvals of CDA’s Planning Wing, as the same would be considered without legal standing.