LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday paid unannounced visits to Khushab, Bhakkar and Faisalabad districts.

According to an official handout, the chief minister departed from Lahore at about 11:30 and returned at 6:30pm. He was scheduled to visit Bhakkar and Sargodha but while in helicopter, he postponed his Bhakkar programme and directed the pilot to fly to Noorpur Thal.

The official handout further stated that the pilot landed the helicopter in an empty plot due to unavailability of helipad at Noorpur Thal. The district administration was totally unaware of his visit to the remote town.

Buzdar went to the Ramazan bazaar on foot and a large number of people gathered there. They were pleasantly surprised at seeing the chief minister among them without any protocol. He shook hands with them and inquired about their problems. People complained about a vacant seat of a lady doctor in rural health centre and the chief minister assured them that he would order appoint of a lady doctor there soon. The chief minister also met the office-bearers of the Anjuman-e-Tajran and lawyers.

Later, the chief minister reached Tehsil Mankera of Bhakkar district. According to the scheduled programme, the chief minister was to visit Sargodha but he decided to pay a surprise visit to Faisalabad where he visited the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company.

Addressing a meeting of traders and businessmen at the main office of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) at FCCI Complex, Buzdar said the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was doing an excellent job, yet public cooperation was imperative to achieve desired results of “Clean & Green” programme.

He said that he would pay a detailed visit to Faisalabad after Eidul Fitr so that he could hear and redress genuine problems of this city on a permanent basis. He said that “Clean & Green” was launched to provide neat, clean and pollution-free environment to people. “In this connection, PHA under chairmanship of MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar has done an excellent job. However, public cooperation is imperative to make this metropolis a lush green city,” he said.

He also appreciated the local administration for establishing Ramazan Bazaars and ensuring their strict monitoring for provision of quality daily use items on subsidized rates.

Earlier, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, president of the FCCI, addressed the meeting and highlighted various issues being faced by the trade and business community of this third largest city of Pakistan. He stressed the need for an expo centre in Faisalabad and said that an international standard expo centre was prerequisite here for showcasing Faisalabad-made items.

The CM was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at FCCI Complex where MNA Khurram Shehzad, MPA Shakeel Shahid, Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, FCCI members and others were present.