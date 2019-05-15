Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to chief minister for Information, Law, and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that select committee constituted on new police law will finalise draft of new police law today (Wednesday) which will be presented in Sindh Assembly in its next sitting.

He said that the committee has recommend Sindh government to form Public Safety Commission on provincial and district level in 60 days after enactment of new police order from Sindh Assembly.

The provincial adviser flanked by chairman select committee/ Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh briefed media persons about the committee decision at Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

The advisor said that meeting of select committee chaired by its chairman Provincial Minister for Agriculture & Prices Muhammad Ismail Rahoo held on Tuesday and discussed new police law, adding that they were moving with excellence towards making effective policing system in the province as well make police accountable.

“The Sindh government has given positive gesture to opposition parties including PTI, MQM, GDA and civil society to incorporate their recommendation in new police order,” he said, adding but it was very unfortunate to say that opposition did not reciprocate to government positive gesture and PTI, MQM and GDA boycotted Tuesday session of select committee.

He said that the committee will meet today for building consensus with opposition and create unanimity on new police order. The provincial advisor said that recommendations of opposition leader was incorporate in the draft but they were bent upon making political point scoring and added that boycott of today’s meeting was without any reason.

The adviser said that Inspector General Police was also invited by the select committee to know his opinion. He said that IG Police has accepted that Police order 2002 was a balanced law which provided independence as well made police accountable. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that civil society members, who had filed petition, have also been invited by the committee.

He said that the civil society member opined that their basic intention for filing petition was for revival of 2002 police order and formation of Public Safety Commissions.

He said that it was mentioned in the terms of reference of committee to review the Police Order 2002. He said that it was manifesto of PTI that not two, one Pakistan and we (Sindh government) also believe in one Pakistan. He said that they were not in favour that absolute power rest with one person and added transfers and postings should be done with the consultation of chief executive of the province and police chief. He said that transfer and postings of police in Punjab, KP and Balochistan were done with the consultation of chief ministers of the province.

To a question, he dispelled the impression that Sindh government wanted to keep the powers of police and added that powers will be transferred through Public Safety Commission.

Responding to question on the boycott of opposition, he said that TLP and MMA members in Sindh Assembly also announced supporting new Police Act, while other opposition parties wanted to block the government efforts for enacting effective police system in the province nothing else.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh said that the police law tabled in the assembly and select committee was a disfigured shape of 2002 police order.

He said that police laws in Punjab were not made by PTI instead by partners in crime of PPP that is PML-N. “If they admire the laws formulated by PTI so much then should have adopted local bodies bill of Punjab in Sindh and police laws of KP,” he said.

He further said that they could not support any move from PPP that is beyond the rulings of the court. “They want us to sit with them [PPP] to show all of them are on one page but we will foil their bid to control police department in order to pursue their vested interests,” he said.

He further claimed that they were not provided with minutes of the select committee meeting in order to conceal the facts and therefore they have decided to refrain from attending the select committee proceedings.