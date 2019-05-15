Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of China Road and Bridge Cooperation (CRBC), led by Director Shi Xiaobo, visited Board of Investment (BoI) to discuss the timelines to make the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) operational.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman BoI, Haroon Sharif, and attended by Secretary BOI, Executive Director General BOI and other team members, said a press release issued by BOI here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Chairman BoI explained that the Rashakai SEZ has a strategic significance as it is closer to Afghanistan and Central Asian Countries.

He added that BOI is strengthening its capacity to have specific desks and teams to deal with investors from different countries, as well as to work on important assignments, including SEZs with particular focus on Rashakai SEZ.

Incentive package for the Rashakai SEZ was also discussed during the meeting. While talking to the delegation, Chairman BOI emphasized the need to have regular monthly meetings, inviting all stakeholders, to fast track the progress on Rashakhai SEZ.

Meanwhile, while discussing the importance of Rashakai SEZ, Director CRBC termed it as a role model project for other planned SEZs. He said that Rashakai economic zone will result in the industrial development, which would create employment opportunities and generate economic activity, while the combined efforts of all stakeholders would be crucial for the success of the project.