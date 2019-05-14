Share:

LAHORE-D-Gents, the only full-service men’s salon and spa launched on Tuesday. The star-studded event was attended by who’s who of fashion industry, socialites, celebrities and people from different walks of life.

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the following chief guests Faisal Quraishi, Aijaz Aslam and Aadi Adeal, followed by photo session with Harley Davidson bikes and media wall, facility visit, sound bites and pictures with guests.

D-Gents boasts of a perfect prelude to any style for any event, quality products and skilled workers for the utmost dedication. A one of its kind outlet all set to capture the market and the hearts of Karachiite

D-Gents, men’s Grooming Salon is offering distinctive collection of upscale men’s grooming services including modern and classic hand-crafted cuts and styling, straight-razor shaves, hot towel treatments, facial and scalp treatments, Manicures, hand treatments and pedicures, waxing, neck and scalp massages.