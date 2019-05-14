Share:

Rawalpindi-City District Government Rawalpindi imposed fines worth Rs5,36,000 on shopkeepers and stall holders for overcharging during its ongoing crackdown against profiteers in Ramazan bazaars and in the in the open market, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Similarly, more than 150 shopkeepers and stall holders were booked by police and sent to Adiala Jail, she said.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa, teams of assistant commissioners and special price magistrates visited all Ramazan bazaars in the district and inspected stalls and imposed heavy fines on profiteers besides sending them to jail, she added.

The raids were conducted by ADC (G) Maleeha Jamal, ACs Nosheen Sarwar, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Naheem Afzal, Zahid Khan, Amber Gilani, Usman Tariq, Sub Registrar Urban II Rawalpindi/SPM Iqbal Ahmed Sanghera, AC HR Haider Abbas and SPM Zafar Abbas.

She said that the teams of ACs and SPMs were regularly carrying out inspections in their assigned areas, and stern action was being taken against the profiteers. Moreover, rates and quality of all essential items including meat, mutton, chicken, pulses, vegetables, rice, fruits, flour and sugar were being ensured, the spokesperson said. On the other hand, DC Rawalpindi Chaudhry Ali Randhawa along Iqbal Ahmed Sanghera, Sub Registrar Urban II Rawalpindi, EADA, Secretary MC Rawalpindi, AC Saddar Islamabad, Chairman and Secretary MC Islamabad visited Sabzi Mandi Islamabad.

Especial focus was given von auction process of lemon, tomato and other essential vegetables. Due to the personal intervention and request of the DC Rawalpindi lemon auction price is reduced to Rs 50 per kg despite its limited supply in Mandi, she added. According to her, it was the result of DC’s visit to fruit market that lemon is being sold in the market at Rs 245 per kg. She said similarly the prices of onion, cauliflower and bitter guard were reduced by Rs 2, 6 and 4 respectively in the market and in sasta bazaars.

In a statement, DC Rawalpindi Chaudhry Ali Randhawa said that the daily use items were available at all sasta bazaars at affordable rates while the ACs and the SPMs have been monitoring the prices strictly.

“Me along with my management also use to visit Islamabad fruit and vegetable market to monitor the auction process on daily basis because of which the prices of fruits and vegetables are reducing sharply,” he said. He said that raids would continue in all sasta bazaars and in open markets to control prices of edibles during sacred month of Ramazan.