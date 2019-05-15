Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar in interbank remained constant and was traded at Rs 141.39, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs143.20 and Rs 143.95. The SBP reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 13 paisas after which it was traded at Rs158.94 as compared to the last closing at Rs 158.81.

The price of Japanese yen remained constant at Rs 1.28, whereas the decrease of 87 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 183.09 against Rs 183.96.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remained unchanged and were traded at Rs 38.49 and Rs 37.70 respectively.