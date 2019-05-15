Share:

Several parts of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan on Wednesday suffered a massive power breakdown after all high transmission lines of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped due to gusty winds and rains.

According to the concerned authorities, the work is in process to restore the power supply to the affected cities.

The breakdown has also caused electricity cut in Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kandh Kot, Shikarpur, Dera Murad Jamali and Sibbi.

It is to be mentioned here that the electricity distribution system in Pakistan is complex as major fault at one section often leads to chain breakdowns of power generation and transmission.