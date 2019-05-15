Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that his department is planning to constitute provincial advisory council for empowerment of persons with disabilities. This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Tuesday. Secretary Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Khalid Chachar, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh and other officers also attended the meeting. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said: “An effort will be made to engage the most relevant, committed and qualified persons, working in the field of rehabilitation of special persons in order to ensure best results.” He said that the objective of the formation of provincial advisory council is to work comprehensively on one platform for the welfare of the special persons and to protect their rights and to ensure their betterment as well. Syed Qasim Naveed said that Sindh government had already taken many steps to facilitate the special persons and we were heading forward for more facilities for them. He was sure that participation of private sector in proposed provincial advisory council would not only enhance working capacity of the council, but it would also be helpful in maintaining transparency and check and balance on the performance of the proposed council.