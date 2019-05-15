Share:

KARACHI - In the lights of the apex court’s directives, the authorities concerned decided to remove all encroachment lying on the track of the Karachi Circular Railway within 10 days.

In this regard, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Tuesday presided over a high level meeting for Revival of the KCR at his office here to devise a mechanism for implementing the Supreme Court directives by removing all encroachment and resolve overdue issue.

The commissioner said: “This is our responsibility to resolve the issue for benefits of the people. Under SC directions we all have to play our individual role to implement it.”

He reiterated that the KCR was an important project as included in CPEC and it had to be taken up properly as per directives of SC, which regularly monitored it. The commissioner was of view that due to serious efforts of the Sindh government, KCR would be operational at the earliest.

Shilwani said that between 50/50 feet of KCR both tracks will be made clear from all illegal encroachments and no one would be allowed to surface.

DS Railway Syed Mazhar Ali Shah briefed that the KCR was included in CPEC and we were here to revive as per policy guidelines.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner West Zahid Memon informed the meeting that 4.5 Kilometres out of 7.5 Kilometres have been cleared from all illegal encroachments, now it is open and clean area for KCR.

MD SMTA Iqtidar Ahmed also said that after taken over from the Railway, right off ways will made with fencing and others works there , in this regard technical proposal had been invited as per commitment of the Government of Sindh to take over the KCR for the interest of karachiities and will play an key role.

PD KUTC Shaikh Talib Fatah said that company will take over KCR from Railway to SMTA.

Earlier on May 09, the Supreme Court directed authorities concerned to revive the KCR within a month.