KASHMORE - At least five people including two children and one woman were killed while eight others sustained severe wounds as passenger van catches fire after gas cylinder blast in Kashmore, police said Tuesday.

As per details of the dreadful incident, a passenger van’s gas cylinder exploded near Kashmore, resulting in death of five including two women and two children on the spot and burn injuries to several.

Getting information of the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies and injured to the nearby medical facility. It was learnt among five deceased of the incident, three of them were members of a same family.

According to district police, the Van was going from Kandhakot to Kashmore. The deceased and injured have been shifted to the Taluka hospital Kashmore and Raheem Yar Khan.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in an explosion of gas cylinder in passenger van on Indus Highway near Kashmore this morning.

He also extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured in the incident.

Earlier this year on January 5, at least 14 children had suffered burn wounds when their school van caught fire in Orangi Town.

According to rescue officials, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention whereas those with severe burns were moved to the Civil Hospital’s burns ward.

Police officials said that a short circuit had caused the fire but the compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinder installed in the vehicle remained intact.