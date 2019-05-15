Share:

KARACHI - Federal Urdu University of Arts Sciences & Technology (FUUAST) in recognition of researchers’ meritorious performance conferred best researcher’ awards to its four distinguished faculty members. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the varsity’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus on Tuesday. Dr Shoaib and Dr Saif-ur-Rehman of Physics Department secured first position, while Dr Shabar Raza got second position and Dr Muhammad Sheraz acquired third position in best research award for the year 2018. Addressing the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Altaf Hussain congratulated the award recipients. He commended FUUAST faculty for its role in carrying forward the legacy of excellence in research.

He said an improved culture of research can play a pivotal role in the academic growth and development of universities. The teachers are the guardians of the educational system and the nation has high hopes attached with them.

He said modernization of educational system had played a significant role in raising the academic and research level. “The culture of research and academics must be promoted in the varsities.”