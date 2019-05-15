Share:

Lala’s autobiography has opened yet another pandora box. Shahid Afridi has criticized most of his seniors for obvious reasons. However, he could not establish himself as a responsible cricketer who could stay for a longer period of time. Unfortunately, his startling revelations may bring complications for PCB as well. Yawar Saeed has been implicated in match fixing case. similarly, the tug of war between Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis has been highlighted. it is unbecoming of a world class cricketer to write about trivial skirmishes. His confession of not disclosing right age may implicate him in legal battle. It is hoped that other players will not follow his path. It is unfair to wash dirty linens in public.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad, May 4.