Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has stated that the government is taking effective steps for the progress and development of the country.

In a statement in Lahore on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said government is focusing on development of less and far-flung areas.

He regretted that previous government paid attention towards construction of bridges and roads and neglected education and health sectors.

Usman Buzdar said that previous government only chanted hollow slogans and taken hefty loans, which were not spent for the welfare of masses.

The CM accused the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of adopting destructive tactics against the judiciary to shun the accountability of the Sharif family.

“Clearly PML-N is hell-bent on destroying all state institutions. People of Pakistan must be prepared to stand up and defend our state institutions,” he further held.

Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would soon introduce more institutional reforms in Punjab.

The previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) destroyed state institutions, while the incumbent government was working

to strengthen them, he further noted.

He said the legislation regarding the local government system carried out by the PTI government in Punjab reflected the aspirations of the

people of province. The provincial government would continue to do such legislation, he mentioned.

Usman Buzdar alleged that the PML-N leadership was doing politics to serve their personal interests. Its rulers, who occupied the ‘Takhat-e-Lahore’, had ruthlessly plundered national wealth, besides weakening national institutions, he said.