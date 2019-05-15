Share:

A meeting of National Health and population coordination consortium was held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Meeting was chaired by Health Minister Dr Zafar Mirza. Representative of Economic Affairs Division, Planning & Development, provincial health, population departments, international partners including USAID, World Bank, DFID, DAFT, German Embassy, WFP, UNFPA, UNAIDS WHO and UNICEF participated.

DrMirza in his welcome remarks highlighted that health is a vital component of Human Development and only those societies achieve their development objectives that ensure the optimal health and wellbeing of their citizens.

The present Government is fully committed to achieving better health outcomes in order to achieve objectives outlined in National Health Vision 2016-25 and Goal 3 of Sustainable Development Goals, in coordination and collaboration with all stakeholders within health and outside the health sector, said the Minister.

The PM is the greatest champion and proponent of the welfare state and this can only be possible with Universal Health Coverage. If health is the basic right then Universal Health Coverage is the means to achieve it, the Minister added.

He further said thatthis forum was created to bring all stakeholder together for exchange of ideasand suggestion to develop synergies and complimentary and avoid duplication and gaps. Donor coordination is very important and lot can be achieved by working together. Pakistan is a signatory of UHC 2030 IHP.

UHC2030 that provides a multi-stakeholder platform to promote collaborative working in countries and globally on health systems strengthening.

Later Director General Health, Dr. Assad Hafeez presented the Islamabad Model Health System. The Objective is to ensure efficient and effective health service delivery system for Islamabad through an integrated approach.