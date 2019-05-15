Share:

Hazara is a small community in Quetta which is a victim of usual bomb-blasting and target-killings. The recent attack killed 20 people and injured more than 48. Victims were shopkeepers, business men and locals. This is not the first time when the community has been attacked, but in fact, this has become a routine which has made Quetta from a city of gladiators to a city of graveyard. Its about time that we Pakistanis stand hand in hand for the Hazara people. A time for unity and discipline.

SHARAN MOHAMMAD HASSAN,

Singanisar, May 3.