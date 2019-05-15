Share:

Ice drug - a compound/mixture of some chemicals, is being spread in academic institutions across country and consumption in Karachi is relevantly higher than any other parts of the country. It is a matter of great concern that students of universities and colleges are being targeted for addiction with the supply of ice drug. It is incomprehensible that the head of institutions and management are accounting for criminal negligence by being unaware of it and not taking any initiative. Regardless its prohibition, no questions are being raised to discontinue its trafficking.

Concerned authorities should take immediate actions as its addiction and overdose leads to death.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, May 3.