ISLAMABAD - India Tuesday repatriated thirteen Pakistani nationals including nine civil prisoners and four fishermen to Pakistan through Wagah Border.
They were handed over to Pakistani authorities in the presence of officials of Pakistan High Commission, a message received here from Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said.
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi worked closely with the Indian authorities for the release and repatriation of these Pakistani civil prisoners and fishermen.
