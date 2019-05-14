Share:

ISLAMABAD-Executive Director Iqbal Institute of Research and Dialogue, International Islamic University appointed his own close relatives on two posts of the institute, The Nation learnt on Tuesday.

The IRD is an autonomous unit of the International Islamic University with its own governing council, while its ED is appointed from the university who must be carrying high academic qualifications.

Sitting ED, Associate Professor Dr Husnul Amin was appointed on the position in 2016, while soon after his appointment, he paved the way for appointment of his own two close relatives in the IRD in 2017, officials said.

Officials also said that the appointment of Dr Husnul Amin was also not made following merit as he was not fulfilling the requirement of the post.

Officials said that for appointment against ED IRD post, the applicant should be Tenured Track Service (TTS) professor. However, in 2016, Dr Husnul Amin was only assistant professor and his tenure was not completed.

“Later, though he met the TTS requirement but still he is associate professor,” said the official.

Official added that Dr Husnul Amin was blue eyed choice of the President IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

Officials said that the IRD department manages the funds of the HEC awarded to the institute which also includes International Outreach Programs (IOP).

“IOP manages foreign trips of the university top management including its president,” officials said.

Officials said that nepotism at the top post of the IRD later prevailed in the institute and Dr Husnul Amin appointed his two relatives Abrar-ul Amin and Shah Fahad there.

While the third appointment of Irfan was also made violating the merit as he was from the same region of the ED Dr Husnul Amin.

Officials said that Abrar-ul Amin was appointment on scale 9, Shah Fahad in 7 and Irfan in scale 16.

The official said that the appointments were on contract basis while no advertisement was announced for scale 07 and 09 posts, while the post against scale 16 was announced only on the university website.

“It was not the appointment but a lucky draw for the ED’s relatives,” said the official.

Officials said that later the IRD head started lobbying for the permanent appointments of these officials, but the process was halted due to financial constraints of the university.

Officials said that the contract appointments made on ad-hoc basis for six months were being renewed by the university top management, but now the files are pending.

ED IRD Dr Husnul Amin talking to The Nation said that the appointments were made following the rules and were advertised properly. He said that after the advertisement, screening tests and interviews were also conducted properly.

However, he admitted that Shah Fahad and Abrar-ul-Amin were his relatives, but Irfan was not.

He said that there was no conflict of interest in appointments made by him and merit was followed.

He said that now the contracts had been expired and not renewed by the university.

Meanwhile, Rector IIU Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that ED IRD itself could not make any appointment without proper advertisement on contract basis also.

He said that the appointments might have been made by the Executive Board (ED) of with the approval of the President as they are the authority.

He also said that the permanent appointments are also made after the approval of selection board of the university.