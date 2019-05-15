Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Safe Cities Authority has extended its scope of e-challan as now Islamabad registered vehicles would also be receiving their traffic violations tickets at their given addresses. Chief Operating Officer of PSCA Akbar Nasir Khan said the authority got Islamabad Excise department data. Islamabad registered vehicles would be under PSCA’s radar from coming week, he added. He said that traffic violators would be challaned under motor vehicle ordinance and rules. Citizen can submit their challans in any branch of Bank of Punjab and Nation Bank of Pakistan. Akbar Nasir further told that authority had written letters to other provincial governments for their respective excise record so that e-challan of their vehicles could be sent to registered addresses.