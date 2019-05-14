Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Traffic Police constituted Capital Highway Inspection Patrolling Squads (CHIPS) and Quick Response teams to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads and ensure implementation on the traffic rules.

These teams have been constituted following directions of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar, according to the police officials. The decision will also help ensure strict action against those involved in violation of the traffic rules. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic)) Farrukh Rasheed said that efforts were underway to ensure safe road environment in the capital and make it an accident-free city.

According to SSP Farrukh Rasheed, special Traffic education and law-enforcement campaign has also been launched in Islamabad to create awareness among road-users about traffic rules. For the purpose of acquaintance with the traffic laws, brochures and pamphlets are being distributed to mobilize the community for cooperation with police officials and follow traffic rules, he said. He was of the view that lane violation, over speeding, jumping red signal, ignoring pedestrian rights are the main violations at present committed by the road-users. The CHIPS and QR teams have been constituted to check such violations through strict patrolling and monitoring at important roads of the city. “We all have to feel responsibility and make traffic system improved through mutual cooperation.

People are not fined over traffic violations as punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure their own safety and make their journey safe through compliance of the traffic rules,” the SSP added.

He said that special traffic education and law-enforcement campaign will remain continue to ensure smooth traffic flow through cooperation of the citizens.

Moreover, he said, police pickets have been erected at various points including Faizabad, PWD, Daman-e-Koh, E-11, Zero Point, Police Foundation to take action against those motorists driving tinted glass vehicles, using mobile phones, not fastening seat belts, committing lane violation and over-speeding.