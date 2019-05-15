Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman SM Imran inaugurated the ‘One window cell’ for tendering process for contractors.

LDA Dirctor General Amna Imran deputed the staff to facilitate contractors/ firms in the cell. Tendering documents for development projects would be available at Counter No 11, in case of any complaint, the contractors may contact to the Director ‘One window cell’.

The contractor/firm would submit their application at ‘One window cell’ after publication of an advertisement in newspapers.

The challan form would be issued after proper verification and tender documents would be issued after depositing the challan form to the particular bank. All tenders would be open in the presence of all contractors/ firms and tender opening committee.