ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was working independently in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the previous governments of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz interfered in different national institutions but the incumbent government believed in supremacy of law and wanted accountability without any discrimination.

She said the government was striving to strengthen the national economy by taking different concrete measures in that regard.

Zartaj Gul said PML-N and PPP both were responsible for the fragile condition of economy as they had left huge burden of loans for the PTI government.

Replying to a question, she said the incumbent government had no link with the case of Amir Muqam’s son.

She said the provincial government of KPK was not giving any subsidy on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project as it was funded and monitored by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).