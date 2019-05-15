Share:

A segment on the news showed that NASA is investigating what is at the core of the planet Mars. My question is “Why?” What benefit will this have on planet Earth? Governments and corporations are spending millions on space travel. To what purpose? Will they find medical breakthroughs to cure cancer or other diseases? Will these other planets or the moon ever be habitable? No, not in a million years.

So, why are these governments not spending money to combat climate change here, cleaning up the oceans and doing whatever it takes to keep Earth healthy?

SHOAIB AHMED JAN,

Karachi, May 2.