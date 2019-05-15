MOSCOW - Washington has not yet requested a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka in June, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin had noted Trump’s statement on Monday that he intended to meet Putin on the sidelines of the Osaka summit. However, in the absence of an official request, there is no understanding that a meeting between the two presidents will indeed take place, he said. Peskov said Putin will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday after the top US diplomat finishes talks with Russian Foreign
