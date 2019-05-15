Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas and condensate oil from its exploratory cum appraisal Well Mangrio # 01 in Nim Block, located in District Tando Muhammad Khan, Sindh. OGDCL has 95% share in the Block and is the operator with 5% share holding of Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL).

The Structure of Mangrio Well # 01 was delineated drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 2676 meters. The well has tested 10.44 MMSCFD gas, 120 BPD condensate through choke size 32/64” at Wellhead Flowing Pressure 2085 Psi from Lower Gru B-Sand.

The discovery of Mangrio Well # 01 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL and of the country.