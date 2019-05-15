Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PML-N wants the PTI to take the parliament into confidence about the IMF package, rising inflation and the recent wave of terrorism in the country.

Although the opposition raised the matters of IMF deal and rising inflation in the last session but they could not get a ‘satisfactory response’ as the 26th amendment and the bill for a separate province (South Punjab) dominated the previous proceedings.

The PML-N has submitted a requisition, signed by 96 lawmakers, to the National Assembly Secretariat, requesting NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon the session immediately.

“We (PML-N members) submitted a requisition to the National Assembly Secretariat for summoning session immediately,” PML-N MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi told The Nation on Tuesday.

Abbasi said the government should clarify its position on important matters, including IMF deal and inflation and recent wave of terrorism.

All the opposition members have criticised the government over IMF deal and asked for taking the parliament into confidence.

According to the rules and procedure, the speaker has to summon the session in 14 days. Sources said the government might not call the session immediately. It would make a request to the opposition for taking back its requisition as their concerns would be addressed in the budget session, the sources added.

About the IMF package, Pakistan agreed for a three-year loan programme worth $6 billion.

The budget for FY2019-20 is the first critical step in the authorities’ fiscal strategy aiming at a primary deficit of 0.6pc of GDP supported by tax policy revenue mobilisation measures to eliminate exemptions, curtail special treatments and improve tax administration.

Under the deal, Pakistan would have to increase the power tariff in different phases. The government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are said to have agreed on an increase of Rs2.60 per unit (20 per cent) of electricity instead of 25 per cent across-the-board except domestic consumers using up to 300 units per month,

The opposition in its request asked the government to discuss the recent wave of terrorism.

About rising inflation, the opposition asked government to take parliament into confidence as the country’s consumer price inflation eased in April to 8.82 per cent on annual basis from 9.41 per cent in March, which was the highest level since November 2013, the Bureau of Statistics said on May 2. On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 1.26 per cent in April.