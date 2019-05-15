Share:

The brother-in-law of outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed has been arrested, Punjab Police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to an Interior Ministry source, the arrest of Abdul Rehman Makki took place during the crackdown against outlawed organisations. He is accused of hate speech against the crackdown and criticizing steps taken by the government under FATF guidelines. Makki has been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Act.

Abdul Rehman Makki is head of Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s political and international affairs wing and in-charge of its charity Falah-e-Insaniat for which he had appealed for donations.

A crackdown was initiated by the Government of Pakistan against outlawed origanisations under the National Action Plan. Pakistan has also announced the freezing of accounts and seizure of assets linked to organisations banned by the UN Security Council.