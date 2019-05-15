Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams on Tuesday visited 948 food stalls in 97 Ramazan Bazaars across Punjab and discarded 236kg rotton fruit and 284kg rotten vegetables.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said here that food safety teams have visited 44 Ramadan bazaars in Lahore Zone, 29 in Rawalpindi, 19 in Multan and five in Muzaffargarh Zone out of 97. The teams also warned 163 food outlets to improve hygienic conditions, he added.

Muhammad Usman said that food authority was checking Ramadan Bazaars on regular basis to ensure provision of safe and healthy food to people. He said that PFA in collaboration with concerned administration was making all-out efforts in this connection.

He requested citizens to let know PFA in case of witnessing the presence of poor quality food at stalls. PFA is checking the open markets round the clock besides Ramadan Bazaars whereas authority has increased the number of inspection teams for this purpose. People could inform PFA about adulteration mafia and food-related issues on PFA Facebook Page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500, he concluded.