Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - Police were accused of allegedly sheltering the land-grabbers, kinsmen of policemen, here on Tuesday.

The victim family, belonging to 279/HR, Cholistan, told the media at Bahawalnagar Press Club that they had acquired a 20-marla land in Qayem Baloch Basti and established Cholistan Mobile School there.

One Hakim of the victim family claimed that the accused, kinsmen of Reader Sub-Inspector (Nazar Hussain) of SP investigation Naeemul Hassan, and close relatives of Constable Tanveer Hussain, stormed the school two months back to get the occupation of the land. “They, in their attack, murdered Qasim Ali, former Kissan Ittehad candidate for Provincial Assembly from PP-224, and left some persons injured including women.”

He said that the incident was reported to Fort Abbas police, and an FIR was registered against the accused including Sub Inspector Nazar Hussain and Constable Tanveer.

He alleged that the police were sheltering the accused as they were the kinsmen of police officials, adding that the victim family was forced to visit SP office frequently while the accused were off the hook. “Instead of arresting the accused, police are pressurising us to reconcile with them,” he maintained. “They are also threatening us with dire consequences,” he added.

The family demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar take action against police highhandedness and ensure early arrest of the accused.

When contacted, SP Investigation was not available for his comment.