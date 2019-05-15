Share:

SIALKOT-The Sambrial Police have registered a case against four persons including two deceased persons died two and four years ago. The police registered the FIR on charges of negligence in adopting requisite safety measures while digging basement for construction of a commercial plaza in Sambrial main bazaar.

The case (No 310/2019) was registered on the application of Municipal Committee’s Building Inspector under Section 20 of Punjab Local Government Act 2013.

According to the FIR, four persons - Sheikh Ghulam Qadir, Ghulam Nabi, Ghulam Sarwar and Muhammad Sadiq were digging basement for construction of a commercial plaza in main bazaar without adopting requisite safety measures. The FIR said that the ill-planning and negligence resulted in the collapse of two adjoining shops owned by Muhammad Boota and Sheikh Mateen Ali, damaging goods and other valuables worth millions of rupees in the shops on May 12, 2019.

On the other hand, two of the nominated persons in the FIR - Sheikh Ghulam Sarwar and Sheikh Muhammad Sadiq had died two and four years ago.

Families of both the deceased persons have expressed their wonder “as to how the police registered a case against their deceased beloved ones, who had died two and four years ago.

They have urged Punjab IG Police Capt (r) Arif Nawaz, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz Awan to take notice of the Sambrial police’s “negligence and highhandedness.”

Meanwhile, the local police officials claimed that they did not know about the death of the persons nominated in the FIR. They said the police registered the case following application submitted by the building inspector of municipal committee. Officials of the Sambrial Municipal Committee avoided comment on the issue.