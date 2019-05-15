Share:

LAHORE - Political Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Mohammad Akram Chaudhry on Tuesday resigned from his position amid reports that he was being appointed chairman of the Punjab Food Authority. “I have voluntarily resigned as political adviser to the chief minister,” Chaudhry told The Nation, dispelling reports that he had been forced to resign. He said that he was still part of the core team of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and would continue to serve the party as before. Also, some news channels reported that a summary had been moved to appoint Chaudhry chairman of the Punjab Food Authority. Chaudhry however said he was not aware of any new assignment being given to him.