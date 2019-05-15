Share:

Multan-Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that the government has staged IMF drama and the poor masses of Pakistan have been left at the mercy of IMF.

Addressing a news conference here at his residence on Tuesday, Hashmi pointed out that it’s reality Pakistan is passing through a tough economic and political time, but the current government is the first one in country’s history, which has surrendered completely to the decisions of IMF. He said that the IMF gave a small chunk to Imran Khan to get its terms accepted and Imran Khan had accepted IMF’s budget.

Referring to NAB, he said the system of the Bureau is more political than accountable. “When the political issues of a certain personality are settled, the accountability ends too,” he maintained.

About 26th constitutional amendment, he said that all political parties got deceived in this amendment. “The situation in Fata will further deteriorate due to this amendment,” he anticipated.

He said that the network of RAW is behind the current wave of terrorism in the country. He said that South Punjab province resolution is a good omen for him and the resolution was tabled by a representative from Bahawalpur. He said that he would talk to the leadership of his party on the issue of South Punjab province.

He said that he would ask all political parties to let Imran Khan accomplish his five year term. “I request them all to let him complete his term and don’t wind up the political system,” he added. He said that the entire nation is raising one slogan, seeking to get rid of Imran Khan. He said that he saw Nawaz Sharif determined and all including Nawaz Sharif should face accountability. He claimed that the future of Zardari is very bright and the rulers could not say anything to Zardari or Nawaz Sharif.

INEFFECTIVE ANTI-DENGUE DRIVE IRKS BABU

Multan Division Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch expressed annoyance over ineffective campaign against dengue virus and sought explanation from Director Health Dr Shahid Bukharin in this regard.

Presiding over a review meeting held to review dengue campaign here Tuesday, he directed the DCs to issue show-cause notices to chief executive officers (CEOs) District Health Authorities in their respective areas over poor arrangements for anti-dengue campaign.

Baloch said that a report on dengue medicines stocks should be presented to him within a couple of days. He asked the DCs to hold a meeting about dengue awareness at district and tehsil levels also. He ordered the drug inspectors to improve their performances and keep an eye on medicines prices.

DC Aamir Khattak said that history of dengue patients should be uploaded to official computers, adding that it was unjust to include those patients names in the list who had come to Multan from other cities and towns.

Director Health Dr Shahid Bokhari, CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas and DCs attended the meeting through video-link.