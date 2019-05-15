Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday as it plunged by 15.29 points (0.05 percent) to close at 33,885.09 points.

A total of 105,706,680 shares were traded in yesterday’s business, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.280 billion.

Out of 322 companies, share prices of 93 companies recorded increase while that of 205 companies registered decrease whereas 24 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were K.Electric Ltd with a volume of 7,094,000 and price per share of Rs 3.92, Unity with a volume of 7,091,500 and price per share of Rs 9.80 and Maple leaf with a volume of 5,374,500 and price per share of Rs 21.93 .

The top advancer was ICI Pakistan with the increase of Rs 18.38 per share, closing at Rs 613.14 while Jubilee Life insurance was runner up with the increase of Rs 12.91 per share, closing at Rs 317.91. The top decliners were Rafhan Maize XD with the decrease of Rs 210 per share, closing at Rs 6200 and Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs 100 per share closing at Rs 1950.