Rawalpindi-The Vigilance Committees Act 2016 was promulgated in Punjab as part of the National Action Plan in order to arrest extremism in the province, however, the provincial government failed to effectively implement it at all levels in the province, said Director Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) Syed Kausar Abbas.

While talking to media here on Tuesday, he said that the incumbent and the previous governments of Punjab could not implement laws made under National Action Plan. The government promulgated several laws as part of National Action Plan but those laws could not be implemented in true spirit at provincial, district and tehsil levels, he said. He added that Vigilance Committees Act was promulgated to establish committees at provincial, district, tehsil and union council to monitor activities of residents and ensure peace in the local communities. “These vigilance committees can also help in implementation of Temporary Residents Act, Loud Speaker Act, and Prohibition of Hate Speech Act at local levels but unfortunately the government has not implemented the Vigilance Committees Act 2016 yet due to which there is no monitoring mechanism at union council level to monitor the activities of the local communities and tenants,” he said. Syed Kausar said that there was a dire need to implement Vigilance Committees Act at all level by the government and a training of the committee members needs to be conducted to orient them about their roles and responsibilities as a part of vigilance committee.