SOCHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he looks for­ward to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia in June and the joint celebra­tions of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China. Putin made the remarks here during a meeting with visit­ing Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Russian president asked Wang to convey his cordial greetings to Xi and congratulated China on the success of the second Belt and Road Forum for Inter­national Cooperation (BRF) held last month in Beijing. The comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination with China is Russia’s diplo­macy priority, Putin said, adding that during his meet­ing with Xi in April, the two sides reached a new consen­sus on dovetailing between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initia­tive. Putin also noted that he and Xi exchanged views on ma­jor international and regional issues and further cemented strategic and political mutual trust between the two coun­tries during the April meeting. For his part, Wang conveyed Xi’s good wishes to Putin and praised the Russian president’s significant contributions to the success of the second BRF. The important meeting between Xi and Putin last month in Bei­jing made a good start for the joint celebrations of the 70th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties, Wang said, adding that bilateral ties have reached their highest level in history under the strategic leadership and direction of the two heads of state.