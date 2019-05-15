SOCHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he looks forward to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia in June and the joint celebrations of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China. Putin made the remarks here during a meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Russian president asked Wang to convey his cordial greetings to Xi and congratulated China on the success of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) held last month in Beijing. The comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination with China is Russia’s diplomacy priority, Putin said, adding that during his meeting with Xi in April, the two sides reached a new consensus on dovetailing between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative. Putin also noted that he and Xi exchanged views on major international and regional issues and further cemented strategic and political mutual trust between the two countries during the April meeting. For his part, Wang conveyed Xi’s good wishes to Putin and praised the Russian president’s significant contributions to the success of the second BRF. The important meeting between Xi and Putin last month in Beijing made a good start for the joint celebrations of the 70th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties, Wang said, adding that bilateral ties have reached their highest level in history under the strategic leadership and direction of the two heads of state.
