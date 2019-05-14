Share:

Vanessa proud of make-up free

LOS ANGELES (CM): Vanessa Hudgens says posing make-up free in PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue 2019 ‘’exposed’’ her in a ‘’real and honest way’’.

The 30-year-old actress showed off her flawless, natural complexion in the magazine’s annual special issue with a completely bare face, but although it was a brave thing to do the ‘High School Musical’ star ‘’loved’’ the shoot because it showed her fans who she ‘’truly’’ is, without a ‘’facade’’. She told PEOPLE TV: ‘’I love doing it, I mean I feel like nowadays everyone’s exposed to a heightened version of people they’re following, whether that be on Instagram, in films or TV. ‘’No one really wakes up looking the way that you see them, so I think it’s really important for people to see who you truly are, without the facade, and it’s just a nice way to connect and just feel exposed in a very honest and real way.’’ And the ‘Second Act’ star has opened up about having a ‘’better grasp’’ on who she is since turning 30, and admitted that although she is ‘’constantly learning’’ about herself, she has ‘’no problems’’ speaking her mind.

Game of Thrones prequel has begun filming

LOS ANGELES (GN): The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel starring Naomi Watts has begun filming.

The hit HBO fantasy drama is set to come to a dramatic end next week, but fans won’t have to mourn the show’s loss for long, as work has already begun on a prequel show, which has been given the working title ‘Bloodmoon’. According to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre TV column, ‘Bloodmoon’ will be set more than five thousand years before the events of the current series, and will follow the story of the Children Of The Forest. A source told the publication: ‘’’Thrones’ fans will be delighted to hear things have started with the prequel. ‘’Those working on the set in Belfast are referring to the series as ‘Bloodmoon’. Producers have put together a stellar cast and it will be must-watch telly for anyone who loves ‘Game Of Thrones’.’’ The prequel has promised to reveal the ‘’horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers’’, and is being being run by writer and producer Jane Goldman, who is the wife of Jonathan Ross.

‘Bloodmoon’ is one of five spin-off projects being discussed by HBO, and George R.R. Martin - who wrote the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ book series on which ‘Game of Thrones’ is based - previously teased the other shows in a blog post.