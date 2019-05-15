Share:

LAHORE - The meteorological department has forecast windstorm and rainfall of varying intensities for parts of the country, including Lahore, during the current week.

Shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to intensify on Wednesday (today). Under the influence of this weather system, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, Upper Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Wednesday to Saturday. Isolated heavy fall is also expected in Makran, Kalat, Zhob and DG Khan divisions on Wednesday/Thursday.