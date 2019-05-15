Share:

LAHORE - DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said all possible resources would be utilised to provide best security cover to the main mourning procession on the eve of Youm-e-Shahadat-e Ali (RA).

He said the police security would be intensified with massive deployment and armed patrolling in the sensitive areas. Also, the security situation of the main mourning process would be monitored round-the-clock with the help of modern CCTV cameras installed as part of the safe city project.

The DIG stated this while presiding over a meeting to review the security deployment on the eve of Youm-e-Shahadat-e Ali (R.A). Lahore SSP (Operations) Ismail-ul-Rehman Kharak, SP (Security) Faisal Shehzad, SP (City division) Syed Ghazanfar Ali, SP (Traffic) Sardar Asif, and other police officers were also present in the meeting. The members of management committee of the main procession of Yum-e-Shahadat-e- Ali (R.A) were also present on this occasion.

“All possible security measures will be taken including snap-checking at different entry points of the main procession, and search and combing operations. During the security sweep, the police will verify the data of individuals by using biometric machines and android mobile phones,” the DIG said. The police will launch search operations on the route of the main procession and adjacent areas to hunt down suspected elements before the Youm-e-Ali.

“Search operations regarding tenants living in the particular areas have already been started. The passengers coming to Lahore will thoroughly be screened at bus stands and railway stations,” he said.

Similarly, CCTV cameras will also be installed at important crossings and sensitive points on the rout of the main procession for proper security monitoring.

On this occasion, SP (Security) Faisal Shehzad briefed the DIG about the security plan chalked out by Lahore Police and to be implemented on Youm-e-Ali. Several participants of the meeting also presented suggestions to improve the security situation. SP Faisal Shehzad said that the police security would be heightened and thousands of policemen would be deployed on the rout of the main mourning procession.

DIG Ashfaq Khan directed the police department to ensure selection of focal persons and training of volunteers before time. He also directed the field officers to keep a close contact with other government departments while implementing the security plan.