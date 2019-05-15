Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ahmad Shahzad steered SSGC to victory against Momin Seeds in the 7th Corporate T20 Cup match played at the DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy on Monday night.

Shahzad scored a dominating half-century to steer star-studded SSGC to an 8-wicket win over Momin Seeds. Set a target of 134, SSGC had hardly broke sweat as they raced to 134 for two in just 14.1 overs. Shahzad was top scorer with 63 off 37 studded with 3 sixes and 5 boundaries, while Khushdil Shah (22), Fawad Alam (15) and Adil Amin (20) also batted well. Earlier, Momin Seeds scored 133-5. Opener Jahid Ali made a 51-ball 57 while Adil Sardar struck 24. Leg-spinner Usama Mir got two wickets.

In another match, PAF thrashed Candyland by 9 wickets. Candyland scored 106-8 in 20 overs with Jibran Khan (29) being the top-scorer. The quartet of Mohammad Ismail, Aarish Ali Khan, Mohammad Ismail and Mohammad Irfan shared two wickets apiece. PAF were home in just 11.3 overs losing just one wicket. Zeeshan Malik scored 52 while Hussain Talat and Usama Baloch hit 27 and 22 respectively.