Wheat has become costlier by Rs350 to Rs3,350 per 100kg bag in Sindh in the open market within a week following crop damage in Punjab and Sindh due to recent heavy rains and storms coupled with brisk exports of the commodity.

As a result, millers have raised wheat flour prices up to Rs2 per kg within a week, followed by jump in fine and super fine flour rates to Rs37 from Rs41 per kg.

A few of the millers are also claiming smuggling as one of the reasons of costlier wheat. Others report that harvesting was due to start when rains hit the wheat-producing belt in southern Punjab.

Besides, many wheat exporters are also piling up stocks owing to better future export prospects.