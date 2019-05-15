Share:

Assistant Administrator and Director Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Haoliang Xu has visited Pakistan on a 4-day official visit.

According to a press statement released onWednesday, Haoliang Xu accompanied by Ignacio Artaza, resident representative called on several government and state officials in Islamabad and Peshawar to take stock on UNDP's assistance to national development priorities and hear from high-level national and international counterparts on how to best to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

Among the various issues discussed, of particular relevance are the support to Pakistan's Voluntary National Review on SDGs at the UN High-Level Political Forum (New York, July 2019) as well at the UN Climate Summit (New York, Sept 2019), scaling up support to Kamyab Jawan to empower youth, financing for development and promoting partnerships with the private sector, governance and civil service reforms, and climate action.