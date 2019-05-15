Share:

LAHORE - Investigation police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two suspects in connection with the coldblooded murder of a transgender person in Lahore’s Ghalib Market two months ago.

The suspects were identified by police as 25-year-old Moazzam Ali and 24-year-old Muhammad Ali. Police said the suspects were traced by investigators with the help of call data record of the deceased. They were taken into custody after police got important evidences against them.

A couple of month ago, Moazzam and Muhammad Ali had strangled transgender person Ahmad Nawaz alias Goshi, by putting a pillow on his face. The suspects fled after collecting cash and other valuables from the apartment.

Police official Muhammad Ajmal told reporters that the Ghalib Market investigation police successfully traced the blind murder after a couple of months. SP (Investigation) Model Town Captain (retired) Muhammad Ajmal further said that the alleged killer had visited the residential flat of the deceased on that night when the incident took place. Resident of Okara, Goshi was alone residing at the flat located on Peco Road for the last several years. The suspects had visited his apartment after they developed friendship with him. The killers also took away cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the house.

The Ghalib Market police had registered a murder case against unidentified men after the body of the transgender person was recovered from his bedroom. Both the suspects were sent to police lockup. Further investigation was underway.