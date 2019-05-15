Share:

The US dollar reached an all-time high of Rs146.25 in the open market on Wednesday.

The dollar reached the all-time high in Pakistan after an increase of Rs2.25.

The increase comes following Pakistan's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) securing a $6 billion bailout on Sunday.

At the start of the week, Pakistani stocks fell as investors and analysts expressed doubt over the reported conditions of the deal.

For more than a year now Pakistan has struggled to stave off a looming balance-of-payments crisis while its economy teeters due to low growth, soaring inflation, and mounting debt.