Share:

NEW YORK - At the press conference following the bilateral meeting, Russian For­eign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists that he and his US counterpart Mike Pompeo have agreed the need to re­sume communication chan­nels between the two coun­tries. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed hope that despite the disagreement, the US and Russia can con­tinue a dialogue on Venezuela. The US top diplomat contin­ued by saying that during the talks, he had urged Russia to end its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but his call was flatly rejected by Moscow. “The time has come for Nicolas Maduro to go, he has brought nothing but mis­ery to the Venezuelan people, and we hope that Russian support for Maduro will end”, Pompeo told a joint news con­ference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Wash­ington and Moscow will have more opportunities to discuss arms control in the weeks ahead, according to Pompeo. The statements come after Pompeo arrived in the Rus­sian resort city of Sochi earlier in the day.