LAHORE - IGP Arif Nawaz Khan has said that IT projects for research will be helpful in meeting future needs of the force, a handout said on Tuesday.

He expressed these views while talking to a three-member delegation from the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) at Central Police Office. The Punjab police chief said the department started projects with the effective use of IT to improve service delivery.

Delegation from CERP and Harvard Kennedy School was led by LUMS Professor Dr Ali Cheema. Asim Khawaja from Harvard Kennedy School and CEO of CERP Maroof A Syed were present.

On the occasion, an MOU was inked among the Punjab Police, CERP and the Harvard Kennedy School for research on 8787 Complaint Cell and Khidmat Marakaz. In the light of this research, recommendations will be made to improve service delivery and performance of IT projects of Punjab Police.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ali Cheema said the MoU between was proof of the IGP’s trust in his IT projects and we are sure that research under this MoU will be a role model for other departments too. The IGP thanked the delegates for their support.

Additional IG Training Tariq Masood Yasin, Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani, Addl IG IAB Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Crime Jawad Dogar, DIG Logistics Rai Babar Saeed, DIG IAB Ahsan Younas, DIG R& D Faisal Ali Rana along with other senior officials were also present.