ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on May 09, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 1.16 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 254.38 points against 251.47 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also increased from 230.67 points in last week to 233.19 points, showing growth of 1.09.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 13.32 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 10.65 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 per month increased by 1.06 percent,1.08 percent, 1.10 percent , and 1.23 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 5 items registered decrease, while that of 25 items increased with the remaining 23 items’ prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, masoor pulse, chicken, eggs and vegetable ghee (loose).

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included potatoes, bananas, petrol, garlic, diesel, kerosene oil, mash pulse, onions, wheat flour, wheat, gur, sugar, LPG Cylinder, gram pulse, moong pulse, cooked beef, firewood, mutton, curd, milk (fresh), beef, rice (basmati broken), georgette, cooking oil (tin) and mustard oil.

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included rice (irri-6), bread, milk (powdered), vegetable ghee (tin), salt, chilly, tea (packet), cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, telephone local call and bath soap.